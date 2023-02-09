He Is Taking Their Breath Away

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In the hourglass I saw you; in time you slip away. Time is up for the devil and humanity. The devil is literally stealing many souls due to lack of knowledge and ignorance of his devices. The devil knows how to make people feel loved using their carnal minds.
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