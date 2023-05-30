Create New Account
Gingrich Exposes the Hurdles DeSantis Must Overcome to Challenge Trump!
20 views
NewsClips
Published Yesterday |

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich reveals how President Donald Trump has transformed the GOP into the party of working Americans, posing a significant challenge for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in his presidential bid. Gingrich emphasizes Trump's unique ability to connect with everyday Americans, making the Republican Party their home. He highlights DeSantis' obstacles, including the need to distill his policies into a catchy slogan and demonstrate his ability to take on both Big Business and Big Government. Additionally, DeSantis faces technical mishaps and doubts about his campaign team's competence. As Trump seizes the opportunity to mock DeSantis, the race for the Republican nomination intensifies.

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticsgingrichchallengedesantis

