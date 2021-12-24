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ICAN-FUNDED LAWSUIT STRIKES DOWN COVID VAX MANDATE FOR SAN DIEGO SCHOOLS
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101 views • December 24, 2021
ICAN-FUNDED LAWSUIT STRIKES DOWN COVID VAX MANDATE FOR SAN DIEGO SCHOOLS
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-funded-lawsuit-strikes-down-covid-vax-mandate-for-san-diego-schools/
An ICAN-funded lawsuit has struck down the Covid-19 vaccine mandate to attend school in San Diego, California. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine requirement in the country to be struck down in a final ruling.
ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, and his team filed a lawsuit funded by ICAN on behalf of a parent whose child was going to be mandated to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to continue school. That ICAN lawsuit, S.V. on behalf of J.D. vs San Diego Unified School District, was consolidated with a lawsuit filed by Let Them Choose.
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/more-details-about-the-san-diego-strike-down/
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/ican-funded-lawsuit-strikes-down-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-san-diego-schools/
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-funded-lawsuit-strikes-down-covid-vax-mandate-for-san-diego-schools/
An ICAN-funded lawsuit has struck down the Covid-19 vaccine mandate to attend school in San Diego, California. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine requirement in the country to be struck down in a final ruling.
ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, and his team filed a lawsuit funded by ICAN on behalf of a parent whose child was going to be mandated to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to continue school. That ICAN lawsuit, S.V. on behalf of J.D. vs San Diego Unified School District, was consolidated with a lawsuit filed by Let Them Choose.
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/more-details-about-the-san-diego-strike-down/
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/ican-funded-lawsuit-strikes-down-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-san-diego-schools/
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