Situation Update, Aug 4, 2022 - Why China LOSES any escalation involving Taiwan

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0:00 Woke Culture
10:11 Demonic War
18:00 Extermination
29:00 Price Fixin
42:50 Taiwan vs China
- China is attempting a semi-permanent naval and air blockade against #Taiwan
- The USA already has two Carrier Strike Groups (CSGs) in place to deter China
- China has only TWO aircraft carriers in existence, and they are no match for Nimitz-class carriers
- The USA has more carriers available, including the USS Abraham Lincoln
- #China facing huge backlash from Japan, Taiwan, India, South Korea, Australia, USA and Western Europe
- The entire world needs Taiwan's microchips and other critical supply chain products
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