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Stand up for truth and Take back your life through Entrepreneurship
TruthTalkWithSteve
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52 views • October 07, 2021
Let’s face it, we live in a time like no other. Many are being threatened with their job if they don’t take the clot shot. Our freedoms and rights are being slowly taken from us.

If you’re being threatened with your job if you don’t get the jab, there are options so you can stay true to yourself so you can fight for what's right. Whether you’re concerned about losing a job and not knowing what to do, or dealing with addiction or any situation that is holding you back, I know how it feels. If you’re ready to take control of your life and destiny through entrepreneurship, this podcast is for you.

My name is Steve Cloward, a serial entrepreneur. I’ve built two multi-million-dollar businesses that gave me the passive income for the time freedom I wanted that allowed me to spend time with my family creating memories when I wanted, where I wanted while I battled a 14 year addiction to opiates.

After being sober for several years, I was served a 19 count federal indictment for conspiracy to commit mortgage fraud. Eighteen months later I found myself being sentenced to a 33 months Federal prison sentence.

After two years in prison, I realized that not only had I lost my freedom but I also lost my identity, my confidence, and when I got out I wasn’t sure if I was going to lose my marriage.

For most of the past decade, I spent over $100,000 on coaches, courses, masterminds and events searching for my identity and what was holding me back. The little voice inside my head kept creating doubt, overwhelm, anxiety and self-rejection.

I knew my purpose and passion, but I kept pushing it away until one day I made the decision to reclaim my life and power again.

If you’re struggling and you’re facing the unknown, dealing with anxiety, or fear but you’re ready to put your faith in God, it’s time to reclaim your life and power through entrepreneurship, I’ve got the experience, resources and relationships to get you there. https://www.lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com

My show sponsor is Advanced Home Pros.

If you’re ready to become energy independent, contact Advanced Home Pros Solar for a free no obligation quote for solar here or visit their website, https://advancedhomepros.com

Connect with Steve:
https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
Facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram @swcloward
Grab my FREE book, Mind is the Master at https://www.mindsetisthekey.net
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