Herd Immunity Here? So Why Are They Feeding The Panic?

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Several recent studies suggest that we are closer to "herd immunity" for Covid-19 than previously thought. Former CDC head Scott Gottleib said Covid would be gone by January because most people will have been exposed. Yet officials across the country are implementing policies that PREVENT this needed immunity! They are trying to keep healthy people apart. What's their game. Plus in today's program: We will tell you why Texas is seeing an increase in cases - it will shock you. Finally...it's time for a new "Villain of the Week!"
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