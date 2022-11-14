Create New Account
Nuremberg Code - Ethics of Experimentation
Delacabra
Published 15 days ago

Nuremberg Code - the nuremberg code (1947). Understanding the nuremberg trials. What is nuremberg code? Hitler's personal physician in the dock at Nuremberg when 23 Nazi doctors and one women were charged with infamous practices upon hospital and concentration camp inmates. Benjamin Ferencz is the last surviving prosecutor at the nuremberg war crimes trials which started seventy years ago on friday the 20th of november 1945. In 1945 and 1946 Nazi war criminals were forced to account for their depraved actions in the city of Nuremberg, Germany.

Keywords
researchnurembergtrialsww2world war 2ethicsjudgestrialclinical trialsplacebosnuremberg codebioethicsnuremberg trialdeclaration of helsinkiimtinternational criminal lawfair trialvictors justicehuman subjects research

