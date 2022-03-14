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Corona Measures for school children
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20 views • March 14, 2022
This interview with an 11 year old girl just begins to scratch the surface of what is going on in schools today worldwide. Children are going through living hell and the media and government are leading the effort. The measures in place are doing untold psychological harm to children in the name of "health." Children now live in constant fear of the authorities and endless meaningless rules and regulations. As yourself, do these make sense? What unrepairable harm are we doing to the next generations by this.
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