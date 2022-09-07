Stem Cell Therapy Can Be Applied on These Conditions #shorts

You can consider stem cell therapy if you suffer from the following conditions…



In this video, Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, the author of the book ‘The Secret of Stem Therapy’, lists down some conditions where stem cell therapy may be used for.



Dr. Ernst von Schwarz explains that stem therapy has been used for acute injuries which include an acute rupture of a muscle, acute arthritis, acute stroke, and acute heart attack. 👀



He also adds that stem cell therapy is also now used in treating cognitive degenerative diseases which include neurodegenerative disease like dementia. 🧠



Leave a ‘❤️’ if you think stem cell therapy can be an effective way to treat many medical conditions!



