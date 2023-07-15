On Purity of Intention and How One Woman Met the Man Who Murdered Her Father

From Joseph Karl Publishing's book for every soul, "Sermons Seldom Heard on Sundays," #36 in the Traditional Catholic Mystical Wedding Theology for Every Soul Series.
http://www.josephkarlpublishing.com
New! "This is Catholic Courage: The Life and Apostolic Mission of Fr. John A. Hardon, S.J.":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30y8xl5RGbM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.