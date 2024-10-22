🧬 Stem Cells: The Key To Aging And Renewal 🌱

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 🤝🧑Did you know stem cells have a unique superpower? Let's explore it with Dr. Bob Hariri—a renowned surgeon, scientist and a founding partner of Fountain Life ✨
💥 Dr. Hariri explains that stem cells can differentiate and specialize in many ways, working tirelessly to renew and repair our organs as we age. ⏳🫀
🧠 But here’s the catch: They must make perfect copies of themselves and keep working at peak performance! 💪 Over time, though, this ability weakens. 😔 The pool of stem cells starts to deplete, which is one reason we experience aging. 😱
✨ Curious to learn how we might slow this down? Click the link in our bio or description above! 📎👆