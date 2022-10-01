Create New Account
Why Everyone Needs An AR-15 - History of Small Firearms.
I'm sharing this video with description from T.REX ARMS, 'Why Everyone Needs An AR-15', on YouTube.

Once again, various gun control groups are pushing for a national Assault Weapon Ban that specifically targets AR-15s. Does the AR-15 deserve all this hate? Does the argument for restricting "military-style rifle" ownership hold up? Isaac Botkin walks through the history of every step of small arms weapon development to see if there is a case for this.


Vintage firearms kindly provided by Ethan at ilovemuzzleloading.


Check out a T.REX podcast conversation with Ethan about these firearms HERE: https://tinyurl.com/2e6ntaz2


00:00 Intro

03:32 A History of Small Arms

04:08 Matchlocks

04:32 Flintlocks

08:13 Percussion

09:01 Sharps Breech Loader

11:34 Henry Lever Action Repeater

12:39 Mauser Bolt Action

14:05 M1 Garand

15:43 AK-47

18:10 M-16

19:53 AR-15

21:07 Weapons of War

22:53 Crime Prevention

23:41 Military vs. Sporting Arms

25:36 Why Everyone Needs An AR-15

gun rights2nd amendmentprotectionkeep and bare arms

