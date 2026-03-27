BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - March 27 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1490 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • Today

March 27, 2026

rt.com


26 people are reported killed in a strike on a neighbourhood in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. Meanwhile in Tehran - a search is on for potential survivors from a series of overnight attacks. Iran condemns the US and Israel at the UN accusing them of intentionally striking a school killing 175 people. Still, European powers stopped short of placing blame as they insisted on redirecting attention to alleged rights violations in Iran. A mother of a Palestinian child accuses Israeli soldiers of torturing her one-year-old son when he was detained along with his father. His legs show signs of burns after he spent hours in custody.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene

https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

Keywords
iranamericaisraelwarrt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Garrison Vance
Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

Laura Harris
Senate passes funding bill for DHS: A legislative lifeline for airports, but a blow to immigration enforcement

Senate passes funding bill for DHS: A legislative lifeline for airports, but a blow to immigration enforcement

Willow Tohi
Pentagon Developing Options for Potential Escalation Against Iran, Including Ground Troops, Sources Say

Pentagon Developing Options for Potential Escalation Against Iran, Including Ground Troops, Sources Say

Garrison Vance
Chevron warns California faces energy crisis amid Iran war, threatens to exit state over taxes and regulations

Chevron warns California faces energy crisis amid Iran war, threatens to exit state over taxes and regulations

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy