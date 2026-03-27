RT News - March 27 2026 2PM GMT

March 27, 2026

rt.com





26 people are reported killed in a strike on a neighbourhood in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. Meanwhile in Tehran - a search is on for potential survivors from a series of overnight attacks. Iran condemns the US and Israel at the UN accusing them of intentionally striking a school killing 175 people. Still, European powers stopped short of placing blame as they insisted on redirecting attention to alleged rights violations in Iran. A mother of a Palestinian child accuses Israeli soldiers of torturing her one-year-old son when he was detained along with his father. His legs show signs of burns after he spent hours in custody.





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