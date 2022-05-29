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Ladies and Gentlemen, don't let that happen.
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175 views • May 29, 2022
Catherine Austin Fitts: " When the World Economic Forum says, 'It's 2030, and you have no assets and you're happy.'
What I hear is, 'It's 2030, we have stripped you of your assets, which may include stripping you of your children, and you're mind controlled.' Ladies and gentlemen, don't let that happen."
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Source - https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1530152875976175622?s=20&;t=CKUcLihE10B3YMp7lqKurQ
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What I hear is, 'It's 2030, we have stripped you of your assets, which may include stripping you of your children, and you're mind controlled.' Ladies and gentlemen, don't let that happen."
https://t.me/VigilantFox
https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox
Source - https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1530152875976175622?s=20&;t=CKUcLihE10B3YMp7lqKurQ
Join Roobs Flyers ~
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Subscribe to our magazine here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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