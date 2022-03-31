© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Home Depot slammed on Twitter for woke worksheet that shames white, male and Christian staff
Follow
2
Share
Report
151 views • March 31, 2022
MyCatholicRedPill.
(Note: Dear friends. I am going off a tangent here with this story. I am mirroring the original thumbnail, but added two photos to it. Notice the title states, “Home Depot gone woke!”. Both this thumbnail and news report mention, “Home Depot”, however most Home Depot stores in both Canada and the US are now called “The Home Depot”. For over 20 years in my city, I always went to “Home Depot” and had a “Home Depot” card. However, at the beginning of 2019, our store now says “The Home Depot” and the card in my wallet changed as well. I even went back to the store to see if the store front was changed with a new sign. No, it was old with corrosion and original. So up to 2019 I used my Home Depot card at my local Home Depot store, but after 2019 it supernaturally changed to “The Home Depot”. Both versions of this Mandela Effect presently exist in both the US and Canada. There is nothing wrong with my memory. Even Rebel News didn’t get it right mentioning Home Depot several times, yet included “The Home Depot” sign on the thumbnail. I spoke to two church pastors, my family doctor, medical specialists, a university professor and no one believes anything about the Mandela Effect and I am the one who is nuts. All the same people that think I am nuts and unwarranted in my concerns just love the killer Vaxx jab. People better wake up. All timelines have collapsed into two, God is giving us a choice which one of two you want. Choose wisely. Marcum)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
Is this what a $120B company thinks of its own employees?
By Drea Humphrey
March 26, 2022
It appears Home Depot is the latest organization to push a wokefully bigoted ideology on their employees.
The company's Leading Practices policy for “unpacking privilege” has been making its rounds on social media, after a poster by the name of LLB posted a photo of it on Twitter. The poster claims she obtained the photo from a friend who works at Home Depot, and that it was “put on display in the lunchroom” of the organization. The policy documents have since been reported to have been distributed in at least one Calgary location.
“If you’re confident that the police exist to protect you, you have white privilege,” one of the six boxes on the front page of the policy reads. Others include the claim that if you can expect time off from work to celebrate a religious holiday, you have “Christian privilege” and if you can use a public bathroom with having anxiety, you have “cisgender privilege.”
Sandwiched in between the company's definitions of privilege and racism is a checklist of everyone the company labels as privileged.
The list indicates that the 120-billion dollar home improvement company wants their modest wage making, white, male, Christian, cisgender, heterosexual and able-bodied employees to accept the Marxist ideology of who Home Depot has decided they are, based on exterior attributes, religion and perceived experiences, and then encourage them to “share the talents” their “privileges” give them.
Home Depot’s Leading Practices for Unpacking Privilege defines racism as “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against a person or people because of their membership of a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.” Is that not exactly what Home Depot has done to the percentage of staff who are have been stereotypically labeled as "privileged" by the organization?
Watch me discuss more of the company's policy while trying not to roll my eyes out of their sockets.
If you appreciate that you can count on Rebel News to bring you the other side of the story, even when it isn’t politically correct to do so, you can help keep our independent journalism strong and your wardrobe fun by doing your shopping at RebelNewsStore.com.
https://www.rebelnews.com/home_depot_slammed_on_twitter_for_woke_worksheet_that_shames_white_male_and_christian_staff
NOTE: Clearly their position with Covid-19 restrictions and ever tightening mandates our not in our interest, especially our children, and we have to fight back and demand our leaders act. As of today, I have gotten no response from our Chancery Office or any of their supporting documentation (including informed consent info) I requested. Of course not, there is absolutely no medical evidence whatsoever in favour of the Covid-19 vaccine or mandates.
Both of these downloadable documents, ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’ and ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’ are also presented in my (MyCatholicRedPill letter to my local Chancery Office and Bishop with no response to date. – Marcum)
Share ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’
https://app.box.com/s/7nrv0z5pb46b89q4w22t46ukbe2xxmxk
Share ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’
https://app.box.com/s/smaf7joohs8odtyklprt6ejdxk6tr2yj
Fair Use Notice
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyxohf-home-depot-slammed-on-twitter-for-woke-worksheet-that-shames-white-male-and.html
(Note: Dear friends. I am going off a tangent here with this story. I am mirroring the original thumbnail, but added two photos to it. Notice the title states, “Home Depot gone woke!”. Both this thumbnail and news report mention, “Home Depot”, however most Home Depot stores in both Canada and the US are now called “The Home Depot”. For over 20 years in my city, I always went to “Home Depot” and had a “Home Depot” card. However, at the beginning of 2019, our store now says “The Home Depot” and the card in my wallet changed as well. I even went back to the store to see if the store front was changed with a new sign. No, it was old with corrosion and original. So up to 2019 I used my Home Depot card at my local Home Depot store, but after 2019 it supernaturally changed to “The Home Depot”. Both versions of this Mandela Effect presently exist in both the US and Canada. There is nothing wrong with my memory. Even Rebel News didn’t get it right mentioning Home Depot several times, yet included “The Home Depot” sign on the thumbnail. I spoke to two church pastors, my family doctor, medical specialists, a university professor and no one believes anything about the Mandela Effect and I am the one who is nuts. All the same people that think I am nuts and unwarranted in my concerns just love the killer Vaxx jab. People better wake up. All timelines have collapsed into two, God is giving us a choice which one of two you want. Choose wisely. Marcum)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
Is this what a $120B company thinks of its own employees?
By Drea Humphrey
March 26, 2022
It appears Home Depot is the latest organization to push a wokefully bigoted ideology on their employees.
The company's Leading Practices policy for “unpacking privilege” has been making its rounds on social media, after a poster by the name of LLB posted a photo of it on Twitter. The poster claims she obtained the photo from a friend who works at Home Depot, and that it was “put on display in the lunchroom” of the organization. The policy documents have since been reported to have been distributed in at least one Calgary location.
“If you’re confident that the police exist to protect you, you have white privilege,” one of the six boxes on the front page of the policy reads. Others include the claim that if you can expect time off from work to celebrate a religious holiday, you have “Christian privilege” and if you can use a public bathroom with having anxiety, you have “cisgender privilege.”
Sandwiched in between the company's definitions of privilege and racism is a checklist of everyone the company labels as privileged.
The list indicates that the 120-billion dollar home improvement company wants their modest wage making, white, male, Christian, cisgender, heterosexual and able-bodied employees to accept the Marxist ideology of who Home Depot has decided they are, based on exterior attributes, religion and perceived experiences, and then encourage them to “share the talents” their “privileges” give them.
Home Depot’s Leading Practices for Unpacking Privilege defines racism as “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against a person or people because of their membership of a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.” Is that not exactly what Home Depot has done to the percentage of staff who are have been stereotypically labeled as "privileged" by the organization?
Watch me discuss more of the company's policy while trying not to roll my eyes out of their sockets.
If you appreciate that you can count on Rebel News to bring you the other side of the story, even when it isn’t politically correct to do so, you can help keep our independent journalism strong and your wardrobe fun by doing your shopping at RebelNewsStore.com.
https://www.rebelnews.com/home_depot_slammed_on_twitter_for_woke_worksheet_that_shames_white_male_and_christian_staff
NOTE: Clearly their position with Covid-19 restrictions and ever tightening mandates our not in our interest, especially our children, and we have to fight back and demand our leaders act. As of today, I have gotten no response from our Chancery Office or any of their supporting documentation (including informed consent info) I requested. Of course not, there is absolutely no medical evidence whatsoever in favour of the Covid-19 vaccine or mandates.
Both of these downloadable documents, ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’ and ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’ are also presented in my (MyCatholicRedPill letter to my local Chancery Office and Bishop with no response to date. – Marcum)
Share ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’
https://app.box.com/s/7nrv0z5pb46b89q4w22t46ukbe2xxmxk
Share ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’
https://app.box.com/s/smaf7joohs8odtyklprt6ejdxk6tr2yj
Fair Use Notice
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyxohf-home-depot-slammed-on-twitter-for-woke-worksheet-that-shames-white-male-and.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.