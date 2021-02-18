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Mark of the Beast Infustructure Launched in Israel - It's Happening!
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1556 views • February 18, 2021
Israel launches ‘green pass’ so vaccinated people can access ‘non-essential’ businesses. The “green pass” will not be given to unvaccinated people, regardless of a negative COVID test result.

Revelation 13:16 - 13:18:
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number [is] Six hundred threescore [and] six.
- KJV

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israel-launches-green-pass-so-vaccinated-people-can-access-non-essential-businesses

Israel To Allow "Green Pass"-Holders Only To Access Public Spaces:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/israel-allow-green-pass-holders-only-access-public-spaces

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJhFIUnqpAA
Mother of the End Times
Keywords
israelmark of the beastbook of revelationsynagogue of satancovid vaxgreen pass
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