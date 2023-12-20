CTP SP/BTS Video for 20231223 S1E27 "A very 'different' Christmas"

CTP S1E27 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Dec 23 2023 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (CTP S1E27) "(A very 'different' kind of) Christmas"

Many try to slow-down and look forward to time out-and-about to visit Family, but as for my immediate Family it is now down to just me and my Sister (and we do Dinner together often) so instead I prefer to be busy during the Holidays and not take time off from writing/recording - I stay involved paying attention to all the disasterous stuff going on so you don't have to but instead just catch my Show to get caught up (pun intended, as you're about to see/hear). Pastor Jeff Jones joins me for CTP Christmas episode. Some very "HEAVY" discussion (Armageddon, The Rapture ((aka: "caught up") as not all Christian sects recognize what some consider controversial concept), more) plus some "LIGHTER" fare (Die Hard and It's A Wonderful Life Christmas movies).

