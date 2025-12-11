Interview with Andrew Wakefield on taking down the child-sacrificing Vaccine Industrial Complex

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Andy Wakefield's Vindication and Personal Reflections (0:02)
- The Impact of COVID-19 on Vaccine Perceptions (2:46)
- The Role of AI in Vaccine Safety and Public Health (4:54)
- Andy Wakefield's Film Career and Its Impact (13:45)
- The Evolution of Vaccine Safety Conversations (43:22)
- The Future of Vaccine Safety and AI (49:25)
- Andy Wakefield's Commitment to Vaccine Safety Advocacy (54:40)
- The Role of Film in Advocating for Vaccine Safety (1:02:51)
- The Impact of AI on Vaccine Safety Research (1:14:39)
- The Importance of Parental Instincts in Vaccine Safety (1:19:31)
