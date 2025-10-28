© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇷🇺 Russian army makes gains in Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions
Units of the Vostok Battlegroup continue their offensive, hoisting Russian flags in three settlements: Yegorovka, Privolnoye and Novonikolayevka.
Elon Musk launches Grokipedia — a ‘NO CENSORSHIP’ AI-powered Wikipedia competitor