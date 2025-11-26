BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gen Z: From Liberal To Far-Right | The Right Wing Coalition
Gen Z: From Liberal To Far-Right | The Right Wing Coalition

"Gen Z: From Liberal to Far-Right" exposes the seismic shift of young White men from liberal brainwashing to unapologetic right-wing principles. Once fed a toxic diet of school curricula demonizing White heritage and celebrating multiculturalism-pushed by Jewish media moguls like Larry Ellison and education systems shaped by Jewish publishers like Robert Maxwell-these men faced economic subjugation, affirmative action theft, and systemic racism. The relentless promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion by Jewish-led NGOs like the ADL exposed the lie. Rejecting weak conservatism funded by Jewish elites (Peter Thiel backing JD Vance, Miriam Adelson prioritizing Israel), they now demand power, reject multiculturalism, and fight for White survival. The COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 election revealed the system's rot. This revolution is about reclaiming our future from globalist elites weaponizing diversity. Gen Z men are done being patient; they'll do whatever it takes to secure their existence.

💪🚫🔥 

Is the rise of far-right ideology among young White men a direct response to the economic subjugation, affirmative action theft, and systemic racism they face in a multicultural society?
the rightgen zfrom liberal to far-rightwing coalition
