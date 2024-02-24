KILL SHOT: The CIA's SV40 Cancer Weapon

MIRRORED from The Shannon Joy Show
https://rumble.com/v3mroia-kill-shot-the-cias-sv40-cancer-weapon-full-story-w-shannon-joy.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=5
Streamed on: Oct 3, 2023
In the summer of 1963, a young girl found herself caught up in a clandestine covert operation to eliminate Fidel Castro. This wouldn't be a shot heard around the world, but rather, a silent shot of super cancer causing poison, derived from a monkey simian virus called SV-40.
This tale has everything from murder, espionage, a tragic love story, to bioweapons and the genesis of gain-of-function research, weaponized in covid-19.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.