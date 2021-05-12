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NEW NORMAL WATCH: #227 AUTHORITIES WARN AGAINST GROWING TREND OF BUYING FAKE CORONAVIRUS JAB CARDS
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280 views • May 12, 2021
ABC News (Australia):
As countries slowly begin to re-open, many places want proof you've had your coronavirus vaccine before allowing people to enter. Instead of rolling up their sleeve, some people are buying fake vaccination cards. As Tahlea Aualiitia reports, authorities say it not only risks public safety, but also vaccination efforts.
As countries slowly begin to re-open, many places want proof you've had your coronavirus vaccine before allowing people to enter. Instead of rolling up their sleeve, some people are buying fake vaccination cards. As Tahlea Aualiitia reports, authorities say it not only risks public safety, but also vaccination efforts.
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