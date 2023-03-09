Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ZEROTIME: Collapse of Western Civilization - Air Travel, SKYROCKETING ...
58 views
channel image
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Published March 9th 2023                                                                                        Streamed March 8th 2023

MARIA ZEEE__ Collapse of Western Civilization - Air Travel, SKYROCKETING Excess Deaths, Attack on Religion....

This week we are joined by Former Pilot Alan Dana to discuss the systematic destruction of society, air travel, and huge numbers of airline staff being incapacitated mid-flight. Charlie Bakhos from Christian Lives Matter is being targeted by the media with false accusations as the attack on religion intensifies, and Monica Smit joins us to discuss a new campaign to raise awareness amongst everyday Australians about skyrocketing excess deaths.

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34 

https://www.zeeemedia.com 

Keywords
globalistrockefellerilluminaticontrol freaksde-populationezek34tierney

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket