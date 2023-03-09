ZEROTIME: Collapse of Western Civilization - Air Travel, SKYROCKETING ...

Published March 9th 2023 Streamed March 8th 2023

MARIA ZEEE__ Collapse of Western Civilization - Air Travel, SKYROCKETING Excess Deaths, Attack on Religion....

This week we are joined by Former Pilot Alan Dana to discuss the systematic destruction of society, air travel, and huge numbers of airline staff being incapacitated mid-flight. Charlie Bakhos from Christian Lives Matter is being targeted by the media with false accusations as the attack on religion intensifies, and Monica Smit joins us to discuss a new campaign to raise awareness amongst everyday Australians about skyrocketing excess deaths.

