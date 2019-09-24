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24Sep19 Laugh or Vomit? Climate Twerking in the Streets
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13 views • September 24, 2019
From the climate twerkers in DC blocking traffic to Greta’s angry scolding of anyone who disagrees — it’s the secular religion of environmentalism and Greta is using the UNCRC (UN Convention on the Rights of the Child) to file an official complaint against 5 nations. But she is also the product of the 30 yr old UNCRC’s agenda to destroy parental rights and treat children as adults.
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