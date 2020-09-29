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Wayfarer Forges Sound S01E10 - Adding Pitch Bend to Our Synthesizer
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7 views • September 29, 2020
Now that we have a functioning synthesizer that has a VCO and a an envelope section with an ADSR, it is time to hook up the pitch bend operation. In this episode you will see the math and logic involved in making a smooth pitch bend response to the MIDI pitch bend controller to bend the pitch up and down an octave.In Pure Data, bending the pitch of the oscillator takes math and logic to execute. There is no built in pitch bend function in pd.
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