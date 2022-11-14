Vaccination, Green Passports & Bioethics

Vaccination, Green Passports & BioethicsIn Episode 59 we look at what is currently happening around the world with the much anticipated vaccine roll-out. Along with the vaccines "Green passports" are also being implemented around the world that curtails movement and participation in various areas. Can this lead to restrictions on buying and selling? We also look at the controversial situation of bioethics. Is there an agenda behind all of this?
