Canada’s Orwellian Nightmare: Poisoned Forests, Job Collapse, and State-Sponsored Death | News Behind the News

Canada is unraveling before our eyes:





🌲 Authorities are spraying glyphosate across thousands of acres of forest in a mass poisoning campaign—while opening the door to uranium mining exploration.





🚫 New Brunswick’s Premier claims walking bans are “for safety,” but the excuse doesn’t pass a logic test.





📉 As of September 2024, 21% of Canada’s workforce is now government-employed, while an Ontario teenager sits behind 1,400 others just to apply for a fast-food job.





🏳️‍🌈 Refugees are promised 12 months of guaranteed income, while heritage Canadians struggle.





💀 From assisted suicide for the depressed to organ harvesting after strokes, the state is normalizing death.





💩 Third-world immigrants have even turned once-pristine Canadian lakes into health hazards.





This isn’t random. Poisoning forests, tolerating arson, and punishing law-abiding citizens is part of an engineered crisis blueprint—the same one used in California. And Americans need to pay attention. The globalist playbook could be just one mile away.





