May 20, 2024





Tearful End of Poor Dog Trying to Live with a Tiny Hope of Walking Again





There was a woman who noticed this dog.

He lay still, crying.

When he moved, she could see clearly that his back legs were a problem.

She immediately called the vets, the municipality, and the district agriculture office.

But no one did anything.

The dog was very big, and she could not bring him to another place.

Undeterred, the woman refused to abandon Leyla to her fate. With determination fueling her, she reached out to an animal rescue group.

Thanks God, they accept her help and rushed to the location

What can we say... every day there are reports of animal violence from all over Turkey. But only individual organizations give a hand.

The dog is now named Leyla.

Her situation was so bad.





