We want to educate you so you don't need to be afraid!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
6
195 views • 3 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: TheRealDrJudy.com where you have a plethora of products that people need to buy and learn more about Dr. Judy, tell us about the products and solutions that you have there.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, we have everything from GetHealthy Store to Cardio Miracle to True47. In GetHealthy, there are a number of products that we've been using for decades in autism and other neuroimmune diseases and cancer. You will want a practitioner who uses these products because you can't do it on your own. So learning is important on that website. We want to be able to learn. And for those of us who aren't practitioners who want to learn more and hear the truth again, our Book Club on X Spaces tonight at five Pacific Time. Our free newsletter goes out 6 am Pacific Time every Wednesday.

We've simply gotta keep fighting a little while longer, and then we'll get help from our new administration, which is God fearing. And that's, of course, the only thing we fear. So we want to educate you so you don't need to be afraid. And you know you have the solutions, and we're here for you.

01/08/20205 - Clay Clark Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v67bzdj-doctor-judy-mikovits-why-did-yuval-noah-harari-say-you-wont.html

I use the GetHealthy e-commerce platform to be able to have my own store to make products I recommend available. My store website is: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com

Dring Cardio Miracle daily and become an Ambassador: https://drjudy.cardiomiraclehealth.com

Silver protection: Tru47.com

Learn on Odem: https://odem.cloud/eo/drjsolution

Free weekly newsletter: https://therealdrjudy.com/newsletters

