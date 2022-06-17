AA-144 Chuck Holton gives us an on the ground perspective of the war in the Ukraine

Chuck Holton joins us today to give us an on the ground perspective of the war in the Ukraine. We will get into where the billions spent are going, bioweapons labs, Nazi troops, and more.

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