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US Citizen: I Saw The Socialist Revolution Beginning In Chile - Now It's Happening In The US
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60 views • November 28, 2020
Leah Southwell is a US citizen, wife & mother, and also a coordinator for the John Birch Society. She and her family decided to move to Chile to learn a different culture, language & see another part of the world. During that time, she witnessed the Marxist-Leninists take to the streets & begin an uprising in Chile. Very soon, Chile will be looking to replace its current constitution with a new one, a more sinister & tyrannical one. Leah came back to the States, only to discover the same thing was going on here. She joins me in this episode to share what she witnessed & warn the people of the US of the impending threat.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-citizen-i-saw-the-socialist-revolution-beginning-in-chile-now-its-happening-in-the-us/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-citizen-i-saw-the-socialist-revolution-beginning-in-chile-now-its-happening-in-the-us/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
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