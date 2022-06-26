When America Falls Apart, You Don't Have To | Jay Taylor

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Despite the crises America is facing, we don't have to be victims. We can make intentional choices to build a better future for ourselves and to remember the fundamental reason we are here: to love and serve God. Jay Taylor, founder of the Turning Hard Times Into Good Times radio show, joins us to discuss.