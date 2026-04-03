God protects His saints

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 23, 2025.





Psalm 3:3 and Psalm 91 shows how God protects His people. Silas, Paul and Peter were imprisoned yet they were freed by God.





God protects His people, His saints who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus or Yeshua in Revelation 14:12, King James Bible.





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