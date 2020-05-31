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URGENT! Full Disclosure from 'INSIDE’ | Dr. Rashid Buttar
2Corinthians211
2Corinthians211
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118 views • May 31, 2020
Produced by: Dr Rashid A Buttar, posted on YT on or about 1 May 2020

https://www.askdrbuttar.com/ask

This is the most important thing that has come down in the last 24 hours. House Resolution 6666 introduced into congress by Congressman Bobby Rush (Democrat from IL) introducing the TRACE Act [COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act].

Download this video and get it to everyone! They are going to try and come into our homes. WHO warned us 2 weeks ago. Rolling this out in Ventura County in California. And already hiring civilians to do this...$22.00 + Benefits!

One correction regarding the Judge that I quoted: James Alger Fee was a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Court. My apologies for the error.

Connect with Dr. Rashid A Buttar on his weekly livestream broadcast starting at 8:15 pm Monday evenings New York time and join the movement to make the CHANGE the WORLD is waiting for!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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