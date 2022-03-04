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America Destroyed By Idiots - or OURSELVES?!
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300 views • March 04, 2022
The world is coming apart at the seams and getting worse by the day and sometimes by the hour! Everyone believes that it's because of the idiots who are running the world. It's actually OURSELVES who are bringing it about! If you want to pull back the curtain and look in the mirror, you've come to the right place!
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