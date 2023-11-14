Create New Account
JESUS' TRIALS AND PETER'S DENIALS LUKE 22:39-71
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 22:39-71. Judas gave Jesus a kiss. This showed which man they had to arrest (Mark 14:44). Judas was using a greeting from a friend and apostle to betray Jesus! Peter attacked the servant, whose name was Malchus (John 18:10-11). The chief priest was Caiaphas. Jesus stopped the disciples so that they did not fight. And he healed the servant’s ear. Jesus asked why they had chosen to arrest him in secret like this. If they had a good reason, Jesus had given them every opportunity for a legal arrest in the Temple. Darkness was the time for Satan’s work. That time had arrived.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

