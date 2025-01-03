Our Role in Restoration by Mercy and Grace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Start 2025 with a brief, but powerful message from Chaplain Ann M. Wolf as she outlines our foundation in Mercy, Grace, and the Tenets of Liberty as the God-given way to learn our role in the restoration and healing of our nation.
Words by Ann M. Wolf - Copyright 2025
Soundtrack by Alex Byrd/Envato
For more: https://annmwolf.info/