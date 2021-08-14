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Is There Really Any Difference Between Muppet Trump & Muppet Biden?
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101 views • August 14, 2021
With the recent unconstitutional infrastructure spending bill, many conservatives, Christians and constitutionalists are upset while Republicans pretend to be upset in the House and Senate. They should be upset, but why didn't we hear this outcry when President Donald Trump was signing unconstitutional spending bills in the name of COVID relief, much of which had nothing do with COVID and were more than double that which Biden is wanting in the infrastructure bill, which has really nothing to do with infrastructure either. The Trump phenomena is one of the greatest teaching tools to demonstrate that people seem to be more about seeing whether they are on the right or the left than being on the straight and narrow. We'll cover this a bit in this episode and lead it right were Scripture says it is going and then call men to repent.
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