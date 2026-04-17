David Icke, Ref: Jimmy Saville: Epstein scandal just tip of much older pedophile rot

Epstein scandal just tip of much older pedophile rot - David Icke

TV personality Jimmy Saville - who was also one of the UK's most prolific sexual predators – “was invited into the inner core of the British royal family by called Lord Mountbatten - a known pedophile,” says author David Icke.

Saville then became a close friend of Prince Philip and today’s King Charles, he asserts.

💬 “People knew, but he was never collared, because he was a procurer of children for the rich and famous, for pedophilia and sacrifice,” he contends.