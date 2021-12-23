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WHO's Ghebreyesushe: Booster shots "kill children" (he probably didn't mean to say that aloud).
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331 views • December 23, 2021
Snopes is using their "fact check" opinion to assert that WHO's Ghebreyesushe just flubbed a word ("kil- children"). Perhaps that is basically what happened. To my ears, he very clearly said "some countries are using to give boosters to kill children, which is not right". While there does appear to be at least one grammatical issue with this sentence, I still think it could have been a Freudian slip. #vaccinesarenotvaccines
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/who-kill-children-covid-19-vaccines/
Source: https://twitter.com/Shayan86/status/1473687778722467852?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1473687778722467852%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.snopes.com%2Ffact-check%2Fwho-kill-children-covid-19-vaccines%2F
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/who-kill-children-covid-19-vaccines/
Source: https://twitter.com/Shayan86/status/1473687778722467852?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1473687778722467852%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.snopes.com%2Ffact-check%2Fwho-kill-children-covid-19-vaccines%2F
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