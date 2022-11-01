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https://gnews.org/articles/504391
Summary：On Nov 1, 2022 , Singapore and China signed 19 new agreements at the annual apex bilateral cooperation summit, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat co-chaired the meeting. Both sides agreed that given the unprecedented pace of change worldwide, Singapore and China should continue to collaborate closely on innovation across all sectors.