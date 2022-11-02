https://gnews.org/articles/504391
Summary：On Nov 1, 2022 , Singapore and China signed 19 new agreements at the annual apex bilateral cooperation summit, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat co-chaired the meeting. Both sides agreed that given the unprecedented pace of change worldwide, Singapore and China should continue to collaborate closely on innovation across all sectors.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.