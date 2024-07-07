CVLife Tactical Bipod paired with the Keystone Overlander and KelTec RDB - Minuteman Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I typically don't care much for bipods
They introduce the variable of the terrain, sand, gravel, dirt, concrete, wood, into the “steady hold factors” equation
Versus a shooter's sling that insulates a bit and can provide support for not just prone, but sitting, squatting, and offhand, too.
But our 4 year old ‘lil gunfighter wanted to try a bipod for support.
And parents wanted help keeping the muzzle out of the dirt and directed down range.
I Paired a CVLife QD pic rail Tactical bipod with the Keystone Overlander. A terrific combination for kids shooting prone….and adults alike.
One surprising benefit of the bipod for the Overlander is that it prevents the stock from collapsing during live fire recoil…even if forward tensioned.
Raising bipod awareness…
The Tactical bipod is Great for bullpups, too, where the sling, as a shooter's aid, is less effective.
Compared to the Magpul bipod…
Size and Weight basically the same
Tilt is smooth on Magpul, indexed on CVlife
CVlife features numeric markings on legs
CVlife can fold both to the front and to the rear…great for bullpups or backpack carbine versatility
With legs folded, the CVlife can keep a rifle balanced upright on its adjustment knob, whereas the Magpul knob is pretty tippy…although it has really nice knurling.
I do wish the bipod could splay its legs at a sideways angle to create a wider platform for kids. Our little test shooter figured it out, so maybe not worth the added complexity and weight.
CVlife Tactical bipod…about half the price of Magpul offering. And with similar features.