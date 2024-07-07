BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CVLife Tactical Bipod paired with the Keystone Overlander and KelTec RDB - Minuteman Review
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
93 views • 10 months ago

20% Discount code: I9DKJYDN 


AmbGun Keystone Overlander Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle/overlander


AmbGun KelTec RDB Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/keltec-rdb


I typically don't care much for bipods

They introduce the variable of the terrain, sand, gravel, dirt, concrete, wood, into the “steady hold factors” equation

Versus a shooter's sling that insulates a bit and can provide support for not just prone, but sitting, squatting, and offhand, too.


But our 4 year old ‘lil gunfighter wanted to try a bipod for support.

And parents wanted help keeping the muzzle out of the dirt and directed down range.


I Paired a CVLife QD pic rail Tactical bipod with the Keystone Overlander. A terrific combination for kids shooting prone….and adults alike.


One surprising benefit of the bipod for the Overlander is that it prevents the stock from collapsing during live fire recoil…even if forward tensioned.


Raising bipod awareness…

The Tactical bipod is Great for bullpups, too, where the sling, as a shooter's aid, is less effective.


Compared to the Magpul bipod…

Size and Weight basically the same

Tilt is smooth on Magpul, indexed on CVlife

CVlife features numeric markings on legs

CVlife can fold both to the front and to the rear…great for bullpups or backpack carbine versatility

With legs folded, the CVlife can keep a rifle balanced upright on its adjustment knob, whereas the Magpul knob is pretty tippy…although it has really nice knurling.

I do wish the bipod could splay its legs at a sideways angle to create a wider platform for kids. Our little test shooter figured it out, so maybe not worth the added complexity and weight.

CVlife Tactical bipod…about half the price of Magpul offering. And with similar features.

Keywords
tacticalbipodcvlife
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy