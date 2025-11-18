BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Marxism & Islamism Mirror Each Other In Their March Toward Total Domination Of The West
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
66 followers
Follow
60 views • 1 day ago

A political shift is rumbling beneath the surface, and it’s not the feel-good “progress” the headlines are pushing. The Democratic Socialists of America are celebrating a fresh batch of electoral wins—from Zohran Mamdani’s big New York City victory to council seats held in blue suburbs like Hamden, Connecticut—as proof of a rising movement. But behind the confetti is a deeper play: a calculated, slow-rolling push to reshape American politics through strategic primaries, activist-driven voter blocs, and a ready network of academic and tech-world cheerleaders. What looks like grassroots momentum may actually be the quiet front end of a broader ideological campaign—one that’s turning safe blue districts into ideological beachheads and nudging both parties into territory they barely recognize.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/democratic-socialisms-electoral-spread

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokedemocratic socialistsneomarxismsave the republiccolor revolution usadsa revolution exposedmarxist creep in americasocialist takeover 2025red tide risingdemocrat socialists unmaskedamerican sovereignty under siegefight the far-leftexpose the dsa
