Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE GREAT POISONING” WITH CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
532 Subscribers
533 views
Published 21 hours ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-great-poisoning-with-catherine-austin-fitts/

Investment Banker & Economist, Catherine Austin Fitts, discusses the engineered financial coup that is squeezing the middle class through inflation and debt, and how families can protect themselves from what she calls “the great poisoning”.

Air Date: Mar 28, 2024

Keywords
middleclasscatherineaustinfittsfinancialcoup

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket