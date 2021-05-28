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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-28-2021 They Are The Problem Not The Solution!
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We all know the government is the problem and never the solution and here is more reasons why!
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Article Links:
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2021/05/27/get-back-to-work-bonus-massachusetts-unemployment/
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/bidens-6-trillion-socialist-budget-will-cause-even-more-inflation-and-even-more-shortages/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-vaccines-records/microsoft-cigna-form-coalition-for-digital-records-of-covid-19-vaccination-idUSKBN29J1OH
https://pandemic.news/2021-05-27-cdc-coronavirus-vaccine-safe-kids-pregnant-women.html#
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2021/05/27/get-back-to-work-bonus-massachusetts-unemployment/
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/bidens-6-trillion-socialist-budget-will-cause-even-more-inflation-and-even-more-shortages/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-vaccines-records/microsoft-cigna-form-coalition-for-digital-records-of-covid-19-vaccination-idUSKBN29J1OH
https://pandemic.news/2021-05-27-cdc-coronavirus-vaccine-safe-kids-pregnant-women.html#
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