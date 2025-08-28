BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia hits EU Mission Bldg in Kiev. EU's Kallas wants Peace Talks. Ukrainian drones strike Russian Refineries.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10071 followers
152 views • 22 hours ago

Ukrainian air defences destroy 589 out of 629 aerial assets launched by Russia overnight; 13 hits recorded Kinzhal, Iskander, Kh-101 and Shaheds: Russia hits Ukraine with 629 missiles and drones overnight

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Russia deliberately hit building next to EU mission – photos

EU ambassador to Ukraine tweets what she thinks about Russia after its strike that hit EU mission in Kyiv

Russian large-scale attack on Kyiv damages building operated by EU mission – photos EU Delegation to Ukraine damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv

Russia hits EU and British Council buildings in Kyiv

Putin’s strike shreds EU mission and housing in Kyiv

Klitschko: Russia’s latest strike on Kyiv among largest in recent memory

Von der Leyen makes emergency statement on Russian attack on Kyiv: new sanctions ahead

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemns Russian strike on Kyiv and calls for peace talks Calls for Peace talks and sanctions

Local authorities say hundreds of drones have attacked Russia: two oil refineries ablaze – photos, videos 102 Ukrainian UAVs

Ukrainian drones torch key Russian refineries in Krasnodar and Samara

Russia loses another 4.7% oil output overnight, two-week drop now 21%

Mirrored - Emil Cosman

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

ukukraineeurussian attacks
