Russia hits EU Mission Bldg in Kiev. EU's Kallas wants Peace Talks. Ukrainian drones strike Russian Refineries.

Ukrainian air defences destroy 589 out of 629 aerial assets launched by Russia overnight; 13 hits recorded Kinzhal, Iskander, Kh-101 and Shaheds: Russia hits Ukraine with 629 missiles and drones overnight
EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Russia deliberately hit building next to EU mission – photos
EU ambassador to Ukraine tweets what she thinks about Russia after its strike that hit EU mission in Kyiv
Russian large-scale attack on Kyiv damages building operated by EU mission – photos EU Delegation to Ukraine damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv
Russia hits EU and British Council buildings in Kyiv
Putin’s strike shreds EU mission and housing in Kyiv
Klitschko: Russia’s latest strike on Kyiv among largest in recent memory
Von der Leyen makes emergency statement on Russian attack on Kyiv: new sanctions ahead
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemns Russian strike on Kyiv and calls for peace talks Calls for Peace talks and sanctions
Local authorities say hundreds of drones have attacked Russia: two oil refineries ablaze – photos, videos 102 Ukrainian UAVs
Ukrainian drones torch key Russian refineries in Krasnodar and Samara
Russia loses another 4.7% oil output overnight, two-week drop now 21%
