Episode 47: Responding to Homeschool News With Dr. Brian Ray

This week on the Frontline, Nathan is once again joined by Dr. Brian Ray, President of the National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI). In this interview, they discuss some of the most recent accusations made against homeschooling families and the homeschooling community at large by outlets such as the Washington Post. Dr. Brian Ray shares some of the results from his most recent and now largest study on homeschooling and child safety.





For more information on FPM, visit https://fpmca.org





For more information on NHERI and their work, visit https://www.nheri.org