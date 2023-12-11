Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 47: Responding to Homeschool News With Dr. Brian Ray
channel image
Family Protection Ministries
2 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

This week on the Frontline, Nathan is once again joined by Dr. Brian Ray, President of the National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI). In this interview, they discuss some of the most recent accusations made against homeschooling families and the homeschooling community at large by outlets such as the Washington Post. Dr. Brian Ray shares some of the results from his most recent and now largest study on homeschooling and child safety.


For more information on FPM, visit https://fpmca.org


For more information on NHERI and their work, visit https://www.nheri.org

Keywords
newshomeschoolresponding

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket