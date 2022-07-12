Ukraine Update July 12, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Kalibr missiles near Radushnoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region have destroyed ammunition depots for HIMARS

- Su-30SM now being used by Russia in Ukraine.

- Russian forces WRITE the NAMES of CHILDREN who lost their LIVES in the Donbass on rounds DESTINED for PAYBACK to Ukrainian front line troops.

- After brutal shelling of Donbass for entire May-June Russia has finally supplied Tochka-U Missiles to DPR forces.

- US-SUPPLIED HIMARS rockets hit residential areas.

- The Russian athlete who was cancelled.

- Summary in Russian.





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