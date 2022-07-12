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Ukraine Update July 12, 2022
Marine1063
Marine1063
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121 views • July 12, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

 - Kalibr missiles near Radushnoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region have destroyed ammunition depots for HIMARS

 - Su-30SM now being used by Russia in Ukraine.

 - Russian forces WRITE the NAMES of CHILDREN who lost their LIVES in the Donbass on rounds DESTINED for PAYBACK to Ukrainian front line troops.

 - After brutal shelling of Donbass for entire May-June Russia has finally supplied Tochka-U Missiles to DPR forces.

 - US-SUPPLIED HIMARS rockets hit residential areas.

 - The Russian athlete who was cancelled.

 - Summary in Russian.


Note: We don't make any money from these videos and we never ask for donations. We never will. This is our duty as Marines to bring the truth to you. Fight the Deep State!

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russiaputinukrainedonbasstochka-usu-30smhimars
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