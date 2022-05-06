Fritz Springmeier: Lecture '13 Illuminati Families' (1996)

Fritz Springmeier author of 1995 book, "The Top 13 Illuminati Bloodlines".

Prophecy Club (1996) Lecture



Springmeier received a Masters in English from the University of Kansas. Springmeier, formerly a resident of Corbett, Oregon, has written and self-published a number of books based on the subject of the bloodline Illuminati and their use of mind control. He has also endorsed the existence of Project Monarch, an alleged CIA mind control project, based partially on the assertions of author Cathy O'Brien.



Springmeier's early work, The Watchtower & the Masons, focuses on the relationship between Jehovah's Witnesses and Freemasonry. In this book he describes a relationship between Charles Taze Russell and the so-called "Eastern Establishment". Springmeier followed these links into Masonry and did a further examination of the Eastern establishment.



Fritz Artz Springmeier (born Viktor E. Schoof, September 24, 1955) is an American author of conspiracy theory literature who has written a number of books claiming that a global elite who belong to Satanic bloodlines are conspiring to dominate the world. He has described his goal as "exposing the New World Order agenda."



NOTES:

Gematria: Birth-Rite Name Coding



Fritz Springmeier = 201 (Jewish Ordinal)

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Given: Fritz = 74 (Jewish Ordinal)

Middle: Artz = 390 (Sumerian)

Surname: Springmeier = 39 (Chaldean)

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Full Name: Fritz Artz Springmeier = 86 (Septenary)

Go by Name: Fritz Springmeier = 201 (Jewish Ordinal)

Professional Name: Fritz A. Springmeier = 1111 (Jewish)

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Birth Go by Name: Viktor Schoof = 510 (Primes)

Birth Surname: Schoof = 33 (Chaldean) 39 (Single Reduction)

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