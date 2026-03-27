Interview with Heiko Schöning: Seeing Through the New Killer-Bacteria Panic

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According to Heiko Schöning, a media-driven panic over meningitis bacteria is currently causing healthy people to swallow antibiotics en masse. This breeds multidrug-resistant germs. The so-called solution will once again be lockdowns, ultimately damaging people’s microbiomes with new mRNA “antibiotics”. Find out what Jeffrey Epstein and Leslie Wexner have to do with this and why medicine in general is the wrong battlefield in this interview with Heiko Schöning. He says: “We have the chance to stop this false narrative, which has been criminally orchestrated”.